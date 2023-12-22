The paracetamol Is it safe to use during pregnancy? The debate always remains open. Researchers at Northeastern University are contributing to the discussion, finding a relationship between increased use of this medicine during pregnancy and language delays in early childhood.

The results of research were published in Pediatric Research.

Paracetamol used during pregnancy: here's what the new research says

“We saw that in individuals who took more acetaminophen during pregnancy, their children tended to have more delayed language development in early childhood, particularly in male children, and this is especially true with use of the medicine in the third trimester ,” said Megan Woodbury, a postdoctoral researcher. associated with Northeastern.

Woodbury advised, however, that the researchers were unable to determine whether the use of p. was directly causing the delay in language development.

“We are not entirely sure that it is the paracetamol that causes this effect,” Woodbury specified. “Is this really due to the use of this compound or does it have something to do with fever during pregnancy or illness during pregnancy or other variables?”

Acetaminophen is one of the most commonly used medications worldwide, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists considers it safe to use during pregnancy to treat fever and pain. However, research has suggested associations between use of the compound and attention and behavior problems in children, possibly due to the drug affecting prenatal neurodevelopment.

Woodbury explained that the researchers did not examine whether increased use of acetaminophen would affect language development. Furthermore, previous studies have collected data on the use of the compound only at a couple of points in pregnancy, or even only after the baby is born.

This study, however, uses data collected from 532 infants who participated in the Illinois Kids Development Study at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign between December 2013 and March 2020. The data measured compound use six times during a pregnancy (approximately every four to six weeks).

This allowed the researchers to break down the data by quarter. The children were assessed for language skills at just over two years of age and at age 3, and the data was then compared with data from peers.

Woodbury and collaborators at the University of Illinois found no association between increased first-trimester acetaminophen use and delayed language development.

Increased acetaminophen use during the second trimester, however, was related to lower language scores for offspring compared to their peers at age 3, as well as smaller vocabulary size and length of speech. shorter sentences at age 2 compared to peers.

And greater acetaminophen use during the third trimester, meanwhile, was related to smaller vocabularies at age 2 in the combined group of children and to lower language scores at age 3 for the combined group of children. When separated by gender, boys, but not girls, demonstrated lower language scores than their peers.

What does this mean?

“We estimate that if a pregnant person took acetaminophen 13 times, or once a week during the third trimester, a child's vocabulary could be 26 words smaller than his or her peers at age 2 and he or she would be more likely than 91% of having less complex words. language skills by age 2,” Woodbury says.

So, does this mean that paracetamol is dangerous to use during pregnancy? Woodbury noted that she is in the second trimester of pregnancy and had taken acetaminophen the night before.

“Basically what I said when I talked about it with my obstetrician and other researchers is that if you absolutely need to take paracetamol – the pain is too much, nothing else works or will work, you have a fever to break then take it – it won't ruin your son's life,” Woodbury concluded. “Just try not to take it constantly.”