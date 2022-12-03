“Al fondo hay sitio” has known how to use the magic of the script to give unexpected twists to its story. As she has previously shown, the television series has brought various characters back from the dead. For example, Lucho enjoyed this ‘miracle’ up to two times. Could the same happen with the deceased Isabella Picasso? For Karina Calmetthe great solution could be found in the script.

Karina Calmet played Isabella Picasso for several in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR / Diffusion / Captures of Tik Tok / Instagram @karinacalmet

Karina Calmet could return to “AFHS”

In a recent interview for Infobae, Calmet commented that he was very happy with the new season of “AFHS” and highlighted the participation of Giovanni Ciccia. In fact, he stated that the program “is becoming quite a staging.” Does this mean you’re excited to reprise his role?

Well, first he ruled that “the character is dead.” Even so, she commented that “anything can happen in fiction”, which is why she does not rule out relying on some narrative escape to interpret the popular ‘Paloseco’ once again.

“We are seeing in ‘The Lord of the Skies’, on Netflix, that Aurelio Casillas is resurrected. Well they say that the weed never dies. Isabella could be resurrected. Now that so many years have passed, I don’t know what could happen later,” he began.

“It may or may not come back. There are many factors. Lots of things can happen. Isabella has been one of the most beautiful and endearing characters, “he added.

Isabella Picasso (Karina Calmet) died in the eighth season of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Captures of América TV

What happened to Isabella in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

In the final stretch of season 8 of “Al fondo hay sitio”, Claudia Llanos’s mother, Carmen, reveals the plans she had from the beginning to take revenge on Francesca Maldini. Thus, with the phrase “an eye for an eye, a daughter for a daughter”, she shoots Isabella in front of ‘Noni’ and other characters from the series.

Although some fans believed that the mother of Nicolás and Fernanda could be saved; However, it was not. Francesca was devastated and tried to fill the void of a deceased daughter with the love of her neighbors, the Gonzales.