TV series “At the bottom there is room” is going through turbulent times, with events like the loss of Alessia’s job as a chef, Charito’s date with the mayor of Las Nuevas Lomas at a metal concert, and Tito’s apathetic return with no desire to drink beer. However, the highlight could be yet to come in episode 209 of the América TV show, according to a new trailer showing an intriguing scene from Claudia Plains with a hostage, which has led viewers to speculate about the identity of the victim. Is it Isabella?

Karina Calmet played Isabella Picasso Maldini in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: America Television

YOU CAN SEE: Franco Pennano: who are your talented sisters and what do they do?

“There is room at the bottom”: Is Isabella still alive?

With the trailer released, viewers of “At the bottom there is room” They have been shocked, as Claudia Llanos can be seen going to some kind of warehouse and talking to someone who seems to have been locked up for a long time. The comments suggest, mainly, that it would be about Peter, since his body was never shown when it was believed that the villain had murdered him.

However, many fans think that it is actually Isabella Picasso. As you remember, season 8 of “AFHS” ended when Carmen Torres, mother of “Mirada de Tiburón”, shot the popular “Palo Seco”. However, it is possible that Francesca’s daughter has not died, but that the antagonist has kidnapped her, at least that seems to indicate the theory.

Will it be possible? It remains to be seen yet.

YOU CAN SEE: “In the background there is site 10”, chapter 209 on América TV: at what time and where can you see the series for FREE?

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

If you are interested in watching the series “Al fondo hay sitio”, you can easily do so by tuning in to the open signal of the América TV channel, just after the end of the “EEG” program, from Monday to Friday at 8:40 p.m.

Are you aware that you can enjoy “Al fondo hay sitio” live and free of charge over the internet? It’s true. You just need to enter the official website of América TVGO, a streaming platform that offers full episodes of previous seasons of the series.

#Palo #Seco #return #AFHS #Claudia #held #hostage #Isabella #scene #prove