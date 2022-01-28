Mexico.- Given the repeated accusations made by the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador against the Oxxo chain of stores, pointing out that they pay less than the average Mexican family for the electric energy servicethe company responded to the president with a video broadcast on social networks.

In the video titled “Oxxo pays what is fair and protects the environment”the company launched a campaign on virtual platforms whose objective is to explain to citizens the rates they pay for electricity service.

In the file, you can see a consumer who goes to an Oxxo store to pay her electricity bill questioning the cashier: “They say that you pay less for electricity?”, in reference to the statements made by the federal government.

In response, it is stated that while a private household pays around 682 pesos per bimesterthe store pays about 33 thousand 740 pesos for the same period of consumption.

It details that in a house 1.53 pesos per kilowatt hour is consumed, while an Oxxo reaches 2.51 pesos per kilowatt hour. In addition to this, he refers, the establishments receive clean energy from wind farms, with a cost of 14 thousand pesos a montha part of said amount is paid to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

For its part, the store chain explains that it manages to save energy thanks to the use of energy efficient refrigerators and led lights. In addition, he assured that his costs are certified before a notary public.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Oxxo has explained the cost of its electricity rates, since it is constantly used as an example in the morning conferences of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as one of the companies that benefited from the former president’s energy reform. Enrique Pena Nieto.

Oxxo’s explanation is given in the middle of the open parliament that takes place in the Congress of the Union on the electrical reform of the head of the Federal Executive Power, which seeks to return the place that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) occupied in the Mexican electricity market.