Many people, writers, thinkers and tweeters in our time, lament and yearn for the “beautiful” past, describing it as the purest and most beautiful, and complaining about the state of their time and the life that continued with them until they saw this confusion, disorder and chaos… considering the past to be a stage of integrity, instinct, humanity, generosity, honesty and chastity… etc.

But on the other hand, someone wrote an article entitled “A trick called the good old days,” in which he mocked and resented the past, describing it as the worst. Someone responded by saying: The reason is that chance and luck served you well so that you would be luckier than your colleagues in position, work, and salary! As for the vast majority of adults, they insist on continuing to cry over the good old days.. and I am one of them, because that past, despite its harsh difficulties, was clear and pure and was not polluted by some of the ethics of the present and the disturbed behavior of its people!

Pakistani writer Adeeb Mirza (1914-1999) was a creative writer with inspiring short story collections. In one of them, he wrote: “I came to Delhi in the 1960s looking for a job. I got it but soon lost it. After getting off the bus one day, I searched my pocket and did not find the wallet that someone had stolen. It had 50 rupees in it and a letter apologizing to my mother for not being able to complete the usual amount she received each month after I was fired from my job. After the theft of the wallet, my mind remained occupied with my mother and her need for the money that she had lost and had no alternative to.”

I had been through some very difficult and hard days, when I received a message from my mother. I felt sad and depressed, as I expected her to reproach me for not sending her the usual amount every month, but instead she thanked me and said: The amount has arrived in full, my son. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! How noble, wonderful, honest and loyal you were.. because the amount reached me at the usual time from your usual transfer! A strange and indescribable feeling overwhelmed me, so I was confused and perplexed, asking myself: How did the amount reach her when I did not send it in the first place?! After several days, I received a message, in poor handwriting, from its sender informing me that he had sent the amount to my mother, after collecting all the rest to complete it, and he said: I sent 50 rupees after adding 39 rupees to complete the amount in order to cover your mother’s needs. Then he added: What is the fault of your mother and my mother that they should be exposed to poverty, need and hunger?

My conscience could not bear your mother’s hunger while she was waiting for you to give her monthly allowance so that she could live and protect herself from hunger! He ends his letter with the following signature: “Your loyal friend who robbed you”! What prompted me to recall this touching story is that an Arab director friend was assigned to produce a film for an institution. He agreed with them on the financial cost, and they insisted that he quickly implement the work and finish it as soon as possible. For this reason, he put pressure on himself and abandoned all his obligations in order to do what was required, then completed it and handed it over to them. After a few days, he contacted them, and they responded by saying that your work is not suitable and is not what is required, and that there is no longer any need for it. Then they hung up on him! Without even saying a word of thanks or an apology! How much people today need “noble thieves” so that the virtues of honesty and normal life can continue without lying, fraud, or distortion of values ​​and morals!

