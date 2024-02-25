













At least he is convinced that his character would beat the Man of Steel. But to emphasize it again, he made a few statements that certainly set social networks on fire. Especially because he expressed his point of view.

What Kirkman commented first was 'that discussion usually ends with people angry at me on the Internet because I say that Superman is dumb and that Omni-Man would easily beat him'.

To the above, he added 'so I didn't want to say it again and make people end up mad at me again. It's the truth though!'.

So at least on his side he is not going to change his mind and there is no shortage of people who are on his side.

Fountain: Amazon Prime Video.

But the creator of Invincible He didn't just talk about the outcome of a duel between Omni-Man and Superman. That was the possibility of a Spider-Man cameo in the second season of the animated series, like a crossover in the comics.

In that sense he commented jokingly 'I wish we could unite the powers of Amazon, Disney, Marvel and everyone together!'. Then he added, sincerely 'Wouldn't that be something amazing? But I wouldn't count on it. And it's not an advance.

It wouldn't be easy for Spider-Man to appear in Invincible. Especially since it is possible that Sony Pictures also had things to say about it.

Spider-Man's rights are not so easy to handle. Regarding the duel of Omni-Man vs. Superman is also difficult to ever happen.

Fountain: DC Comics.

The debate over which of the two would win is likely to go on for years and years, despite what Kirkman says.

The second season of Invincible will return on March 14. Apart from Omni-Man and Superman we have more geek information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

