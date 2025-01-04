Taking omeprazole to protect the stomach from excesses is a mistake, since It is not a gastric protector. In reality, this medication is used to treat certain stomach problems such as ulcers or gastroesophageal reflux and must be taken under a doctor’s prescription.

The gastronomic excesses of these dates sometimes translate into stomach pains. To avoid them, many people choose to take an omeprazole before binge eating to protect the stomach. Nevertheless, This is a false myth.

Contrary to popular belief, omeprazole is not a gastric protector nor is it designed to protect the stomach from binge eating and excesses of food, alcohol or irritating foods that are so common at this time. Besides, As with all medications, it is not harmless. This article explains why omeprazole is not the most appropriate to avoid these pains and reveals some tricks that do work.

To start, what is omeprazole?

Omeprazole is, as defined in the technical sheet created by the Medicines Committee of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics, a proton pump inhibitor. This medication “is part of a group of compounds that inhibit the enzyme adenosine triphosphatase H+/K+ (proton pump), which is the final common pathway of acid production by gastric parietal cells. They are the most potent inhibitors of acid secretion”, is specified in said document. That is to say, reduces acid production in the stomach.

According to the Spanish Association of Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) is used in adults to treat the following pathologies: duodenal and gastric ulcers, prevention of recurrence of duodenal ulcers and gastric ulcers, reflux esophagitis or, in combination with appropriate antibiotics, eradication of Helicobacter pylori (H. Pylori). Contrary to popular belief, its use is recommended to treat or prevent stomach discomfort from a heavy lunch or dinner. This drug is always used under medical prescription and it is not harmless, since its prolonged use can cause vitamin B12 deficiency, osteoporosis or an increase in gastrointestinal infections.





So, how can you prevent the stomach discomfort typical of these holidays?

The ideal is, as far as possible, to avoid heavy lunches and dinners. Thus, the first recommendation to prevent these discomforts is to opt, as far as possible, for lighter menus, reducing portion sizes or increasing fiber intake to help digestion. On the website of the Barcelona Avenue Pharmacylocated in Córdoba, also advise “avoiding alcohol or reducing your intake by alternating it with water to avoid dehydration, as well as spacing out large meals to help the stomach recover.”

However, no matter how much these measures are kept in mind and how much care is taken, it is inevitable to commit some excess during the Christmas holidays. In that case, you can use some medication for heartburn.

“Antacids neutralize excess acid in the stomach and regulate stomach pH, ​​directly attacking the problem. One of the best known antacids is Almax“, they point out from this center. For this one, you don’t need a prescription.