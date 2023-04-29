The week ends in the best way in “At the bottom there is room” with chapter 208. The preview has been published and shows the appearance of a character during the inauguration of Macarena’s art gallery. The sound that is placed is the one that characterized Oliverio Mayta in “Back to the neighborhood”. This has attracted the attention of the fans of América TV. Would it be about him? Also, Alessia is seen very upset about the request for a table in the restaurant: “Ajiaco with a lot of love”. Due to her annoyance, it seems that he will do something crazy at table 4. In addition, a person with a suit and suitcases arrives at the Gonzales house, in the América TV series. Is Tito coming back? If you want to know what will happen, you can’t miss “AFHS” chapter 208 and here we share everything you need to know about its premiere.

Preview of “AFHS” 10×208

When to SEE “In the background there is room” 10×208?

“Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8.40 pm, after the reality show “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna”. In the case of chapter 208, it arrives on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10 LIVE?

Season 10 of “At the bottom there is room” It can be seen through the América Televisión signal. It should be noted that there is no other official channel to watch the Peruvian series, since it is an original production of his.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

Alessia discovered the whole truth about Jimmy in “There’s Room in the Back”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV See also Carlos Alcaraz, with elbow protection, trains in London with Wawrinka

How to see “Al fondo hay sitio” ONLINE and FREE?

If you prefer to connect online, you can see “At the bottom there is room” LIVE and FREE through the official website of América TVGO, where you will also find the rest of the complete seasons.