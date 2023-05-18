Of Charles Selmi

I am overweight and have a hard time dieting. But now, in addition to all the other reasons, I am concerned because my doctor told me that obesity could promote the onset of autoimmune diseases. True? And, if so, why?

He answers Charles SelmiHead of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Humanitas Institute, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

Over the past 50 years, the prevalence of obesity in the general population has been almost universally defined with a body mass index (Bmi, calculated as weight in kg divided by height in meters squared) above 30, increased significantly in industrialized countries. It may come as a surprise that this increase parallels that of autoimmune diseasesa group of about one hundred diseases in which the immune system does not tolerate the body's own cells and attacks them, diseases that today affect about five percent of the world's population.

Our knowledge oninteraction between adipose tissue and the immune system

have improved in recent years, overcoming the past view according to which the adipocyte, or the cell that makes up the fat tissue, was inert from an immunological point of view, although it has been known for a long time the effect of adipokines (such as leptin and adiponectin) on the immune responseon metabolism and appetite. Today we know that obesity directly causes a lack of immunological tolerance mechanisms by T and B lymphocytes (especially by influencing a population of regulatory cells that dampen an excessive immunological response) and instead, it favors chronic inflammation, therefore creating the perfect environment for the development of autoimmune disorders. From a clinical point of view, obesity correlated with a higher risk of suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, multiple sclerosis and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis; promotes inflammatory bowel disease and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

also very relevant to note how obese subjects have more serious autoimmune diseases and a worse response to therapies available today. An interview with the treating specialist is desirable, but in general recommendable adequate physical activity for those suffering from an autoimmune disease, appropriate for age and medical and general conditions. This activity, associated with a proper low-calorie diet based on a personalized food plan and without eliminating food a priori, it will be able to afford better weight control and therefore to reduce disease activity and the need for therapy.