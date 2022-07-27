Alessia Pifferi’s lawyer described her as a non-lucid person, who at the moment cannot understand the seriousness of the facts

Solange Marchignolithe lawyer who defends Alessia Pifferi, gave an interview to the newspaper Fanpage.it. After talking to her client about her in prison, the lawyer explained that the woman still does not realize what happened, what she did to little Diana.

Has required to go to the funeral of the child and is in a state of shock, despite not taking any drugs in the prison of Milan, where she is currently being held. Despite her lawyers having explained her position and the serious accusations against her, Alessia Pifferi has not yet appeared lucid and able to understand the gravity of the facts.

Solange Marchignoli added that the 37-year-old appears to be at the moment inside a bubble and who is unaware of what is happening outside the prison facility. And he certainly does not know how much public opinion is fierce towards his person, given how serious what he did to little Diana, who died of starvation after six days of abandonment in an empty house, is.

Not only that, the attorney also revealed that no relative at the moment he came forward to meet her. Not even Leffe’s partner, who has his cell phone always off.

Alessia Pifferi feels abandoned by her partner

A situation that of the man, which according to the lawyer would seem to worry the defendant very much. He would feel abandoned by her partner. How could it not be like this, given that it was precisely to be with him that she let the child die of starvation?

Perhaps Pifferi still cannot understand that the man, like the rest of his family, has now ended up under one giant magnifying glassof the authorities but above all of the whole of Italy.

Alessia wants to go to Diana’s funeral and the lawyer tried to make her understand that this it will not be possible. This is also why he decided to request one expertise by experienced and competent people. The goal is to understand what went through the woman’s mind, what led her to make the gesture of abandoning her and what were hers. points of view.

Pifferi is in prison, in solitary confinement, for fear that she may carry out self-harm or that other inmates may avenge the child. The lawyer concluded the interview, answering the reporter’s question about what he thinks about people asking him why he has chosen to stick up for a mother who killed her daughter: “I am a jurist. There is no room for emotion ”.