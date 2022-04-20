Before, the presenter criticized the ex-judge on a TV show: “it was the very end of the fight against corruption”

Former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil) and presenter and Senate pre-candidate José Luiz Datena (Podemos) have exchanged criticisms since the beginning of this week. On Tuesday (April 19, 2022), Datena said in her program that Moro ended the fight against corruption. In response, the former judge said that he was firm in his mission as a judge, unlike the presenter, who cannot decide between supporting the former president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) or the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The discussion started when Moro posted a photo in which he appears in the Iron Man armor. At the Instagram, on Saturday (16.Apr.2022), the former judge published an excerpt from an interview in which he gives the interviewer cufflinks that appear to be Iron Man’s. In the post, he explains that the gift has “a secret story behind”.

Moro said that his mother’s maternal surname is Stark, the same as the superhero of the Marvel. In the sequence, there are images of actor Robert Downey Jr., interpreter of Iron Man in the film franchise, and a montage of Moro with the character’s armor, in which he plays being Stark’s cousin.

“CIA agent? FBI? Globe employee? I’m sorry, but nobody got it right: Tony Stark’s cousin, thanks to Dona Odete’s last name, my mother, a legitimate ‘Stark’”, he wrote in the caption. And asked: “Assuming that the Avengers came to spend a few days in Brazil, what is the main problem they should solve?”.

Watch (27s):

Datena mocked Moro’s post during the program Brazil Urgentin the Band: “He’s the Joker, not Batman”, he said about the former judge’s performance in Operation Lava Jato. According to the presenter, Moro is a villain, because “it was the very end of the fight against corruption”.

The presenter also criticized the departure of Moro from Podemos to go to União Brasil, on March 31 (last day of the party window). “He went to a party that has R$1 billion in electoral funds because he thought he would be a candidate for the Presidency. They gave him a coup within the party and said, ‘Moro, if you want, at most, it’s the Senate. Go to the Senate, run for São Paulo, and it’s dangerous for you to lose to a candidate who has more votes than you’”, said Dathe.

He also commented on the former judge’s performance at the company Alvarez & Marsal, which provides consulting services to companies involved in Lava Jato: “Will you advocate working for an American company to make money? To defend Odebrecht? You’re not ashamed, are you?”.

In response, on Tuesday night (Apr 19), Moro said in twitter had “firm stance” in the fight against corruption and organized crime, unlike Datena, who, according to the former judge, “lives in a glass bubble and doesn’t know whether to support Lula or Bolsonaro”.