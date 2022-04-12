Once again we return to talk about it. Nintendo Switch Pro is one of those evergreen topics that never tire hardware and video game enthusiasts. And again, the “fault” lies with The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 (unofficial name, let’s remember, but it’s too convenient to call it that).

The issue is discussed by Digital Foundry, a newspaper specializing in the technical analysis of PC and console video games. In a recent video, DF had their say on the most recent movie dedicated to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2. The response? Graphically it is also too good. These words may seldom be heard, but so it is. According to Digital Foundry, the trailer dedicated to the postponement shows scenes with an effect that, at least on paper, should not be within the reach of the hybrid console of the Kyoto house. As indicated, there are transitions with antialiasing and volumetric clouds of a level too high for Nintendo Switch.

So how are things? One possibility, of course, is that the footage is a little retouched. We do not mean that it is false, but simply that Nintendo offers us the ideal version of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, the one that they themselves would like to propose to the public. Obviously, however, in the end you have to deal with the hardware and there is some weakening, because the final game would not be able to hold up with acceptable performance that visual level. This is a common practice in the world of video games and, as long as what is presented is not completely false, you cannot even criticize the developers too much, who know very well that the public – who have not yet been able to experience the game for themselves and therefore does not have an overview – he is immediately ready to judge and criticize with the little he has available, that is the graphics. The details could therefore only be the result of tweaks and what is shown could have been recorded not directly on a Nintendo Switch, but on a computer.

A scene from the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

A second possibility is that the Nintendo team did a little technical miracle and was able to pull every last drop of computing power out of the Switch, optimizing the experience wonderfully. The reference, in this sense, could be the result of the need to work on optimization, in order not to have to make too many compromises and truly propose the graphics shown in the latest trailer of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2.

Finally, the third possibility – that is the one proposed by Digital Foundry – is that the The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 shown is run on a new proprietary hardware of the big N, or the chat Nintendo Switch Pro. The postponement of the game could therefore be linked to Nintendo’s willingness to distribute the game together with the new console, creating a bit of the same adventure situation at the launch of the standard Nintendo Switch and the first The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Will it really be like this? Obviously we don’t know. But let’s think that one more interesting question be: now, does Nintendo Switch Pro really need the help of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2?

Let’s face it, the Wii U era was a disaster and Nintendo Switch had everything to prove. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild was a big part of the console’s D1 success, but times have now changed. We are convinced that, as demonstrated by the Nintendo Switch OLED, the public would be more than interested in a new console even without associating it with a major new game.

Of course, it is obvious that the best solution is always to have a big name alongside the new hardware but, for the sake of discussion, tell us, you would buy only the Nintendo Switch Pro (let’s imagine it as a hardware significantly superior to the standard one, but without exclusives. ) without any associated game, or would you always feel the need to “justify” the purchase with a high-level game like The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2? let’s talk about.

Parliamone is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial team but which is not necessarily representative of the Multiplayer.it editorial line.