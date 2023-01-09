“At the bottom there is room” returns to the small screen with its 10th season to show us why it is the most successful Peruvian series of the last decades. Although the production no longer has the participation of Efraín Aguilar, his new characters and occurrences showed that they still have a lot to tell, and fans could not be more excited about the direction the story will take.

The return of Claudia Llanos promises to complicate life for the Maldini-Montalbán family. Francesca does not know if she can fully trust her partner, Diego, in the face of this new threat and the fans asked that some of her direct relatives return to support her. In this scenario, “AFHS” would be preparing the return of another beloved character: her grandson, Nicholas of the Houses.

As you remember, the interpreter Andres Wiese He assured that he would not participate in the recordings of the new chapters again due to the serious accusations that Mayra Couto made against him. However, she surprised her fans with a video in which she appears with the narrator of Gol Perú Giancarlo Granda.

Both announce that important things are coming for this 2023 for the tenth season of “In the background there is room.” “People, look who I’m with. The question is who is Ricolás, ”said the announcer, with which he left the followers of the program speculating about the return of his beloved character.

Currently, Nicolás de las Casas is in Canada living with Grace and Nelly Francesca. Both are doing well in their marriage, unlike Joel and Fernanda’s failed relationship. His return is possible if we consider that his grandmother needs someone to lean on and that she has the necessary means to visit his country of origin.