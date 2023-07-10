Neymar’s possible return to Barcelona is a topic that went off weeks ago after the footballer offered to sign with the Catalans after Messi’s unsuccessful signing. The club immediately made it clear to him that his return was not viable due to money issues, in addition, the reality is that at no point has Xavi considered adding the Brazilian star to his squad as he did on many occasions with the possible Messi return.
However, weeks ago information emerged stating that PSG and Barcelona were negotiating a one-year loan for the player formed in Santos in Brazil, where the Frenchmen would consider paying most of the salary. Everything indicates that after doing the math and before the closure of a key signing for the plans with the culé attack, any option for Neymar to return to the ranks of the blaugrana is completely ruled out.
Barcelona has closed the signing in attack that they wanted so much, it has been confirmed that Vitor Roque will be the club’s striker from January 1, in the absence of an official statement. That being the case, Xavi considers that he does not require the return of Neymar, since he has Dembélé, Raphinha will continue in the squad and there are youngsters who are pressing hard, such as the case of Abde who will return, in addition to the outstanding case of Lamine Yamal. The name of Neymar, at least this summer market, should not be more linked to the Catalans, because there is no way for it to materialize.
