Along the lines of other countries like Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, which changed its name to break ties with the British colony, New Zealand is taking steps to embrace its Aboriginal culture.

The Maori party is promoting a campaign, which already has more than 70,000 signatures, which will be studied by a New Zealand-parliamentary commission, which could promote a vote in Parliament or even take the proposal to a referendum.

The Maori name proposal is: Aotearoa, which refers to the clouds, which, according to indigenous history, were help for the Polynesian navigators who arrived in that country in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

And it is that, increasingly, that name has become common within New Zealand, since the word is found on banknotes, government documents and even in passports.

Although Maori is the country’s third language, says the Wall Street Journal (WSJ)its use has fallen over the years, a product of the colonial heritage of the moment.

Using Aotearoa as a name really reflects our history.

According to recent polls by the Colmar Brunton company, the names Aotearoa or Aotearoa New Zealand, the latter a combined option, barely have 40 percent favorabilitytherefore, in the event of a plebiscite, the change could not take place.

“Using Aotearoa as a name really reflects our history and acknowledges our past, but also how we can move forward together,” said Ralph Zambrano, president of the Victoria University of Wellington student association. WSJ.

Among advocates of the change, it is mainly argued under a 1970s law in which the country pledged to compensate tribal groups after years of land-grabbing and cultural alienation during colonial times.

Recent history shows that New Zealanders can be reluctant to changeas when precisely six years ago the citizenry rejected a new flag through a plebiscite like the one that could be raised with the new name.

In turn, the mayor of Queenstown, Jim Boult, warns the American media, he is concerned that with the change to a new name, the country brand will be affected.

“It would be as if BMW changed its name to Bavarian Motors,” he assured the WSJ.

