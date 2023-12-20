The return of Nairo Quintana to the international peloton will be one of the important news in Colombian cycling for a 2024 that looks better than the 2023 that is about to end.

Quintana lived difficult moments after being disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France due to the presence in two of his blood tests of the substance tramadol, prohibited in competition by the International Cycling Union (UCI), but it is not on the list World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The runner from Boyacá was announced as a new member of the team Movistar for 2024, when the doors had closed on him in the World Tour squads, the highest category of cycling on the planet.



Eusebio Unzué 'he shook his hand' and will once again have the rider who in recent years gave his structure the best results, such as the title of the 2014 Giro d'Italia, the 2016 Vuelta a España and three podium finishes at the Tour de France.

Nairo Quintana seems to have 'a second youth', although it is known that he is no longer able to fight big races, at least go for the podium, since there are cyclists of great stature above him.

However, the Colombian continues to maintain that category that led him to be one of the best in the world and in Spainwhere he is concentrated with Movistar, they have already given him the work plan and part of their calendar for next season.

Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO and Efe

On paper, nothing unconfirmed, is that Nairo will make the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a Españaleaving the Tour de France sideways.

The reasons

The Giro is a race that suits him well, mountainous, as always, and his third participation, after his victory in 2014 and his second place in 2017 behind Tom Dumoulin.

And the Vuelta, whose route is unknown, will be faithful to its style, with many high finishes. In addition, Movistar, being the local team, will have a strong payroll.

