Have you ever thought that your phone spies on you? Here’s an example: your washing machine has broken and you’re talking, for example, with your partner about buying a new one. You have not yet started searching the Internet or comparing prices, you have simply commented it out loud and, suddenly, you pick up your phone and the first time you change it. Advertisements about washing machines appear. Chance?

Perhaps the first time this has happened to you you have believed that it is a coincidence of destiny but when you continue commenting what things you want to buy, or that you hope they are cheaper, and they appear as if by magic, you can inevitably arrive to think whatThey are spying on you, that someone has put a microphone on you at home.

In a way it is so. Today we carry with us our mobile phones, We must not forget that these are electronic devices with a built-in camera and microphone.

Most of the applications we download and use regularly have access to the microphone of our smartphone and ‘listen to us’ Through it, that is, they collect information, for example, to sell it to third parties.

If you value your Privacy And you do not want to receive this type of recommended ads according to your interests, or you would simply like to check which apps have access to the microphone of your phone, you can check it in a very simple way for which you do not need great computer knowledge or be a ‘hacker’.

How to check which apps are listening to you



Before downloading an application from Google Play or Apple Store, it is recommended that you check what are the access permissions they require to function, in addition to reading the ‘terms of use’. In addition to the microphone, these can be the camera, the contacts in the calendar, the GPS location, the gallery or your biometric data, among others.

If you have a Android, These are the steps you have to follow to check what permissions are activated in your mobile applications:

1.Go to ‘Settings’

2. ‘Applications and notifications’

3. ‘Advanced’

4.’Permission management ‘

5.Select ‘microphone’

6.Check the list of apps that appear and deny access to those that you don’t want to be heard.

If you have Iphone:

1.Go to ‘Settings’

2.’Privacy ‘

3.’Microphone ‘

4. Check the list of applications that use the microphone and reject those that you consider do not need to access your conversations.

You may turn off the microphone in those in which it is not essential for its operation. You can even select that they only access the microphone when the application is being used. However, you should keep in mind that with the microphone deactivated you will not be able to use some functions of the app.