On September 29, the new Animal Welfare Law comes into force. A rule that has been controversial since its inception, but that aims to improve the lives of pets who for many are another member of the family. Its implementation leaves many unknowns for the owners of these animals.

Since the provisional draft of this law was known, there has been talk of a mandatory course for dog owners; the amount of time a pet can be alone; sterilization, or raising animals at home. Many issues that, less than a month before it comes into force, are still not resolved.

This new law contemplates many changes regarding pet care. Without a doubt, one of the ‘furries’ that is most affected is dogs, but cat owners must also take into account some of the points of this law that may affect them.

Among the obligations imposed on the owners of felines is the vaccination certificate and the microchip. In addition, the sterilization of animals before they reach six months, with the sole exception of those registered as reproducers and belonging to breeders recognized in the registry.

They must also appear in the pet animal registry of the autonomous community. If this procedure is not carried out, the owners may be sanctioned with fines ranging from 10,000 euros to 50,000 as it is considered a serious infraction.

Starting September 29, dogs, cats and ferrets cannot be purchased in pet stores. If you want to adopt any of these species, those interested must go to a registered breeder, an animal shelter or through the free transfer of the animal without any economic transaction involved. In addition, in this case, a document specifying the conditions.

Three categories of cats



The Animal Welfare Law also distinguishes three categories of kittens depending on where they live: domestic, prowling and community cats.

The domestic ones are those that live with humans, usually in a house, the marauders are those that wander without the supervision of their owner and the community ones are those that live in feline colonies, without an owner and who do not have any contact or socialization with the animals. humans, but whose survival does have to do with interactions with human beings.

Obligatory insurance



But without a doubt one of the issues that has most concerned those who have pets is the contracting of mandatory civil liability insurance. What is certain is that it will affect dog owners, but this issue has also worried cat owners.

Well, this obligation will not affect feline owners. Just as they will not have to take the mandatory course for dog owners.