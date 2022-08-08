It has been a long time since the players of Super Smash Bros they hold a grudge against Nintendo. The reasons can be summarized in two points: the lack of support regarding competitions and having abandoned the game entirely.

But this year there is a new fighting game similar to that of Nintendo, that is MultiVersus. Available for a few weeks, the game has already dominated the scene ofEVO 2022which Super Smash Bros fans did not take well, thus criticizing Nintendo.

During the event held at EVO, the MultiVersus team gave away a $ 100,000 prize for the game’s first tournament on August 6th. The finals attracted a huge crowd as the tournament winners were Super Smash Bors pro players such as CLG VoiD and Nakat and Nintendo fighting game fans enjoyed the event and proved that if a game is supported by its creators it has room. even in these events.

Crazy to see what a competitive scene can look like when the developers don’t try to actively kill it 🙂 – jacob alpharad (@Alpharad) August 7, 2022



A lot of people have taken digs at Nintendo, including YouTuber Alpharad who as you can see above said: “It’s amazing to see how competitive a scene can be when a game’s developers don’t try to kill it.”

