There’s no confirmation yet, but someone has spotted the ad for Mortal Kombat 1 For PS4 at a GameStopwhich suggests the possible arrival of the game also on last generation platforms, although the matter has not been announced by Warner Bros.

The testimony, complete with photos, is reported by the Twitter account “Foulness_arisen”, which in a tweet reports “I thought Mortal Kombat 1 would only arrive on current generation consoles“, instead reporting that he saw the package shown in the photo at a GameStop.

This would attest to the existence of a PS4 version of Mortal Kombat 1, something that has not been announced by either Warner Bros. or NetherRealm, who have so far only talked about PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.