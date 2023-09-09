There’s no confirmation yet, but someone has spotted the ad for Mortal Kombat 1 For PS4 at a GameStopwhich suggests the possible arrival of the game also on last generation platforms, although the matter has not been announced by Warner Bros.
The testimony, complete with photos, is reported by the Twitter account “Foulness_arisen”, which in a tweet reports “I thought Mortal Kombat 1 would only arrive on current generation consoles“, instead reporting that he saw the package shown in the photo at a GameStop.
This would attest to the existence of a PS4 version of Mortal Kombat 1, something that has not been announced by either Warner Bros. or NetherRealm, who have so far only talked about PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.
Mortal Kombat 1 could be cross-gen
Indeed just the presence of a version Nintendo Switch could suggest an arrival on other consoles as well, given that evidently it is a scalable game on different hardware configurations and not necessarily “next gen”.
On the other hand, it would not be the first time at all: we have recently seen that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will also be released on PS4 and Xbox One, as well as many other titles initially announced as next-gen only which then also reached last generation consoles .
Pending any confirmations, in the past few hours we have seen the new trailer with Jean-Claude Van Damme for the fighting game in question.
