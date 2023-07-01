Of Laura Cuppini

Drinking coffee increases the activity of parts of the brain involved in working memory, cognitive control and goal-oriented behavior – you don’t get the same effect with caffeine

For many people, the day only begins after their morning coffee. It is drunk, as well as for pleasure, also to wake up and be more productive. But what does this effect depend on? Some researchers at the University of Minho in Braga (Portugal) wondered whether consuming pure caffeine leads to the same results or whether it is the cup of coffee, as a whole, that is a sort of placebo (that is, in pharmacology, a substance that is administered above all for the psychological effects it can have on the patient). common opinion that coffee increases vigilance and psychomotor functioning – explained Nuno Sousa, one of the authors of the study published in the journal Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience

—, but when you get to understand the underlying mechanisms of a phenomenon, ways open up to explore the factors that can modulate it and the potential benefits of that phenomenon itself.

MRI Scientists recruited people who drank at least one cup of coffee a day and asked them to refrain from eating or drinking caffeine-containing beverages for at least three hours before the experiment. They interviewed participants to collect personal data and then subjected them to functional MRI: one before and one 30 minutes after ingesting caffeine or drinking a cup of coffee. During the MRI scans, participants were asked to relax and let their minds wander. The researchers found that the activity of the so-called default-mode networkthat is to say the basic mode of the brain (set of neural circuits that are activated when we are not engaged in performing specific tasks) it decreased after both drinking coffee and after taking caffeinewhich indicates that consuming both makes people more ready to transition from rest to work.

psychological expectation However, connectivity also increased in those who drank coffee areas responsible for vision and executive control, parts of the brain involved in working memory, cognitive control, and goal-oriented behavior. This did not happen to participants who drank only caffeine. The consumption of coffee reduced the connectivity between the brain regions of the default-mode network – said Maria Pic-Prez of the Jaume I University, first author of the study -. Connectivity also decreased between the sensory/motor networks and the prefrontal cortex, while connectivity in vision and executive control regions increased only after drinking coffee. In summary, people are more ready for action and attentive to external stimuli after coffee. Taking into account that some of the effects were also obtained with the simple intake of caffeine, we could expect them to occur with other drinks containing caffeine as well. However, other reactions were found to be specific to coffee consumption, determined by factors such as the peculiar smell and taste or the psychological expectation associated with the consumption of that drink.