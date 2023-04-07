Since Mike came back to “At the bottom there is room”, Monserrat has been mentioned on several occasions; however, we have not seen any trace of a possible return of Melania Urbina to the América Televisión series. Although it is not known what story they could give the beloved character, the truth is that thousands of fans have been demanding his presence for some time, perhaps as a replacement for the late Peter McKay. But is the actress willing to re-enter the show?

In “Al fondo hay sitio”, Monserrat Chafloque was in a relationship with Mike Miller, after he ended his romance with Fernanda de las Casas. Photo: LR composition/América TV capture

Will Monserrat return to “AFHS”? Melania Urbina’s response

“I have not received the proposal for ‘There is room at the bottom’. If I would like to return? at some point, yeah. Right now, I already have a year planned with various projects and I could not return at this time, but the series has a lot more time to come, so at some point I would evaluate the possibility of returning, ”Urbina said in a recent interview with Trome.

As is known, Tatiana Astengo previously commented that she does not plan to return to “AFHS”, since it would have already completed its cycle in the plot. Given this, Melania expressed the following: “Each one thinks as they want, the decisions they make for their lives are valid, but I do not close off the possibilities of returning ”.

For now, the artist, who is about to release the film “From little hood to wolf”, clarifies that she does consider her return as Monserratbut this would still have to happen by 2024, because his schedule would not allow him to join the recordings.

