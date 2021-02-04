So much has been said and written about the relationship between money and happiness that it is almost a bit embarrassing to accumulate more words on the subject. In fact, it is tempting to resolve the question with a few sharp or witty quotes, taking advantage of the fact that almost everyone has spoken about this: from a battalion of philosophers and economists, of course, to actress Bo Derek (“the one who said that money can’t buy happiness, I just didn’t know where to buy ») or circus impresario PT Barnum (“money is a terrible patron, but a splendid servant”). In addition, no matter how many turns we give it, we always end up with the impression that deep down we all agree on the basics: of course money does not guarantee happiness, but it is equally obvious that it is very difficult to feel happy when you lack the.

Sociologists and psychologists cannot settle for this intuitive conviction and have been organizing studies to see how the link between these two variables so crucial in our lives works. It is not a simple company, since we are talking about two very different things: one is quantifiable by definition, and in fact its fluctuations are recorded with decimals and everything in our bank accounts, while the other is so abstract and so subjective that it is difficult for us to define it and even more difficult to measure it. Scientific attempts to delve into the relationship between our finances and our well-being have traditionally had to rely on the assessment that the participants made of their own lives: they were asked to take stock, a task in which we often fool ourselves or we correct ourselves. Of the conclusions that have emerged from these studies, one of the most accepted is that Happiness rises along with income until it reaches a certain level, around 60,000 euros per year in income: from there, the ‘gain’ in happiness would become irrelevant. Why? Some researchers claim that this increase in happiness is actually due to the progressive elimination – thanks to money – of issues that can undermine our well-being. In other words, it would not exactly be that people with more resources are happier, but rather that they have less reason to feel unhappy, something that stabilizes from that border.

An ambitious US project has just challenged this supposed stalemate. The study by Professor Matt Killingsworth of the University of Pennsylvania has concluded that There is no such limit: the level of happiness continues to rise steadily and consistently among incomes above 60,000, 100,000 or 200,000 euros. The great novelty of his approach is that, thanks to technology, he has minimized the bias that the retrospective evaluation of his own life could print: through a specific app, Track Your Happiness, he dedicated himself to questioning 33,391 adults about their state mood at random times, until you get more than 1.7 million emotional ‘photographs’, in which participants specified their level of well-being within a scale or described it based on the dominant feeling (confident, proud, scared, disappointed …). In addition, it has complemented this extensive data collection with evaluative surveys, in which they entered to assess their satisfaction with life more calmly.

“Higher incomes are associated, in a solid way, with greater well-being in both approaches,” he summarizes. Killingsworth has taken into account that not everyone gives the same importance to money, and this is reflected in a curious way in his study: “People who earn little money are happier if they think that money is not important, while people who earn a lot are happier if they think money is important.” So can disinterest in wealth be an alternative path to happiness? “Money matters much more to some people than to others. Some people who say they don’t care about money are not deluding themselves: they actually have a much lower impact of money on their happiness. If you don’t earn a lot, it is possible to build a very happy life with things that are enjoyable and satisfying and don’t cost much ”, explains the author to this newspaper.

Because the direct and generalized correspondence between income level and degree of happiness should not confuse us: «There are many rich people who are unhappy and many poor people who are happy, since happiness is influenced by many factors and money is only one of them . No one should believe that they have to earn a lot of money to be happy. But, at the same time, money is a factor: small differences in income have very limited effects on happiness, but the difference in happiness between the richest and the poorest is large ”, he develops. The pandemic, this global upheaval that has tested the pillars of society, provides us with a very illuminating angle to examine the financial foundations of our well-being: “The effect of money on happiness it is based almost entirely on two things: it gives people a greater sense of control over their lives and it gives them the freedom to not worry about bills. It seems likely that in bad times like these, both benefits will be greater than in a normal situation, “says Killingsworth.

Know how to use it



The researcher’s conclusions coincide, in general terms, with what some people who have stopped to reflect on this issue affirm. «Money is part of the formula for happiness along with other factors, such as health or family. If you are not healthy, being a millionaire does not mean that you will be happy. When all these factors are added together, happiness usually comes: Perhaps money does not produce it, but it will undoubtedly make you lead a better life, because its lack generates many problems. I think it would be more correct to say that money expands happiness, especially if you know how to use it: the problem is that most do not know “, says Francisca Serrano, director of Trading and Stock Market for Torpes and author of the book” School of success, money and happiness. ” Serrano studied philosophy in her youth and has always been very interested in the subtleties of this link between finances and well-being: «Money produces happiness if it helps you achieve your dreams and also if it helps you meet your needs and those of your loved ones. We should not be ashamed to admit that having money is good », concludes.

In a similar sense, the Mexican economist and columnist Alberto Tovar, who has published a volume entitled precisely ‘Money and happiness’, speaks: “Having money does not bring happiness, but it is a good instrument to achieve the dreams one has. Sometimes you think of personal finance as something cold, but I think it is the opposite: good management leads you to achieve your goals that you have proposed for yourself and your family, “he concludes. If we still fail, we can always make quotes and say the same thing as Laura, Jacinto Benavente’s character in ‘Roses of Autumn’: “Money cannot make us happy, but it is the only thing that compensates us for not being so” .