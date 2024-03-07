In an election year in which American citizens will have to choose their favorite candidate between Democrats and Republicans, Michelle Obamawife of former President Barack Obama, revealed in a statement his position regarding a nomination for the November 5 elections.

During the last months, the Former President Donald Trump enthusiastically noted growth in voting intentions of Americans in relation to the Republican Party, in which he is running again this year. Recently, the withdrawal of Nikky Haley from the internal race ended up establishing the figure of the businessman in Republican representation.

On the Democrats' side, current President Joe Biden is the one who seems to have kept the position, however, in recent days A rumor arose that Michelle Obama could present her campaign to fight internally, due to the weakening of the president's image among voters.

According to a statement published by the NBC, The former first lady of the White House reaffirmed that she will not run for president. Along those lines, she noted that “he has expressed it over the years,” and pointed out his support for Joe Biden's formula along with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Obama accompanied her husband during his presidency between 2011 and 2015. Photo:@michelleobama Share

“Super Tuesday” results

On Tuesday, March 5, the primary elections in various states of the country, on a day called “Super Tuesday.” On the Democratic side, Biden won in Alabama, Arkansas, California, North Carolina, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Iowa and Virginia, and only lost in the region of Samoa with businessman Jason Palmer.

For his part, Trump won in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, North Carolina, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Utah. With these results, the scenario in which Trump and Biden face each other after four years of the Democrat's victory in a new race for the presidency becomes more and more likely to become a reality.

According to information collected from the chain BBC, Trump celebrated his victory by calling his rival “the worst president in the history of the United States”. For his part, the Democrat assured that the result in the elections reflects the citizens' intention to “fight against Donald Trump's extreme plan to retreat.”