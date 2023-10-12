New love in sight for Michelle Hunziker? Here’s what’s happening in her life and her latest report against him

For months now the beloved Michelle Hunziker he ended his last love story by putting an end to any possible acquaintance. In fact, the latter has completely dedicated herself to the arrival of her first grandson Cesare for whom she is proving to be a great grandmother.

Many expected moments of sadness and regret from the presenter but on the contrary, she decided to move on and concentrate fully on her career.

During an interview released a few weeks ago, the Swiss presenter Michelle Hunziker wanted to talk about herself in her most private nuances. Precisely, she wanted to talk about her love life and consequently, her his new love.

Does Michelle Hunziker have a new boyfriend? The report surprises the web

Does Michelle Hunziker have a new boyfriend? During that interview, the presenter stated that: “I’m 46 years old, I don’t think my life is over. I’m not looking for a relationship but if it came I would be happy. Of course, whoever takes me takes on a big bandwagon with three children, a grandson, two ex-husbands.”

But apparently, from the latest reports made by the gossip expert Deianira Marzano, it seems that a man has arrived in her life. To date, there is no information on her identity, Michelle herself admitted to being aware of the rumors.

For now there is no official information about the rumors that are circulating, for this reason we invite you not to take everything as truth. Meanwhile, a few days ago Michelle was a guest in Verissimo’s studio.

And it is precisely within the program that, to Silvia Toffanin’s microphones, he wanted to return to talking about his historic ex-husband Eros Ramazzotti. During the chat, the presenter Silvia Toffanin wanted to make some unpublished statements.

In fact, the latter ended by revealing to Silvia: “I was a crazy fan of Michael Jackson and Madonna. I had their posters. My ultimate dream was to meet Madonna one day meet Eros Ramazzotti. And here too I had all the Eros posters. You realize?”.