The star Lionel Messi He said this Thursday that he does not know if he will play in the World Cup in North America in 2026, in which Argentina will seek to retain its title, but he assured that he has the goal of “getting well” to next year’s Copa América.

"I don't know if I'll arrive, I already said it. I don't think about it yet because it's far away," Messi said in an interview with the digital channel OLGA. "Yes, I am thinking about the Copa América, the objective is to get well to the Copa América in the United States".

(Linda Caicedo: the star never stops shining, her goal in the World Cup, nominated for Puskas)

“It’s going to be nice because we spent the Centenario Cup (2016) that we played here, which was very nice, we lost the final (against Chile), but we enjoyed the process a lot,” he continued. “After the Copa América we will see, it depends on how I feel (…). There are still three years left.”

Messi became champion with the albiceleste in the last World Cup in Qatar, beating France in a final decided on penalties (4-2), after drawing 3-3 in regular time and overtime.

Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi, in Miami.

The 36-year-old forward, who defends his decision to play in the United States with the Inter Miamicommented on his difficult passage Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he arrived after leaving Barcelona in 2021. “It wasn’t as I expected, but I always say that things happen for a reason,” he said.

Messi talked about everything, including his private life, in which he touched on the topic of looking for a new baby.

“We would like to have a baby again. “We are not in the search, but we are going to see if the baby arrives,” she said in an interview for the Argentinean program. Migue Granados.

“I think I try to involve my children in the values ​​that they taught me when I was little. To follow the line of the club where I grew up too, Barcelona’s values ​​are very important and marked, I left when I was 13,” he said.

