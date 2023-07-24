Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Split

CDU leader Friedrich Merz does not categorically rule out cooperation with the AfD at the local level – and receives scolding from his own party.

Berlin – AfDCEO Tino Chrupalla is already jubilant about the fall of the “fire wall”. But Friedrich Merz also encountered broad criticism with his push for local cooperation with the right-wing populists. Merz had in the “summer interview” of the ZDF cooperation of his party with the AfD at state or federal level is again ruled out, but contacts at local level are considered possible.

Representatives of the CDU, SPD and Left Party sharply rejected the CDU leader’s idea. “The CDU chairman is also bound by the decisions of the CDU federal party conference,” said former CDU general secretary Ruprecht Polenz daily mirror. He had “categorically ruled out any political cooperation with the AfD”. This also applies to cities and municipalities.

Merz (centre) does not rule out cooperation with AfD at the local level. © Ronny Hartmann/AFP/Dominik Asbach/ZDF/dpa/Montage: IPPEN MEDIA

Merz and the AfD: Chrupalla complains about “black-green firewall”

Berlin’s Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) tweeted: “The AfD only knows against and division. Where should there be COLLABORATION? The CDU cannot, will not and will not work with a party whose business model is hate, division and exclusion.”

Chrupalla, on the other hand, tweeted after the ZDF “summer interview” with Merz: “Now the first stones are falling out of the black-green firewall. In the federal states and the federal government, we will tear down the wall together. The winners will be the citizens who regain prosperity, freedom and security through interest-driven politics.”

The top personnel of the AfD: coming and going View photo gallery

Merz and the AfD: Left fears for “fire wall to the right”

According to Dietmar Bartsch, leader of the left parliamentary group, a weakening of the “firewall” between the AfD and CDU, which Merz himself repeatedly formulated, would result in “huge holes” after his recent statements. It was a matter of time, “when it collapses,” said Bartsch daily mirror.

The SPD parliamentary group leader in the North Rhine-Westphalian state parliament, Jochen Ott, was “very dismayed” by Merz’s statements. He hopes that the CDU will not betray its own principles here, said Ott, referring to German history. “Whenever history came down to it, a lot of conservatives didn’t stand,” Ott said. “This must not be repeated. This would also expose the oath of the firewall in the federal and state governments as gossip”.

Poll high – but majority of Germans consider AfD to be right-wing extremists

At the municipal level, democratically elected officials of the AfD must be dealt with more pragmatically, Merz found on ZDF. “If a district administrator, a mayor who belongs to the AfD, is elected there, it goes without saying that you then look for ways to continue working together in this city,” said Merz.

In June, Merz categorically ruled out cooperation with the AfD, which was partly observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. “Working with such people is completely unimaginable for me,” he said at the Evangelical Church Congress.

The AfD is currently experiencing a survey high, depending on the orientation of the opinion research institute, it even reaches 22 percent. However, more than half of Germans may consider the AfD to be a right-wing extremist party. A current representative survey by the YouGov opinion research institute on behalf of the dpa news agency revealed that 57 percent of those surveyed thought the term “right-wing extremist” was appropriate. (frs with AFP and dpa)