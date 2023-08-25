Of Vera Martinella

The association has mostly been seen in studies with drugs that are no longer used. The usefulness of the treatment must in any case be assessed on a case-by-case basis. What are the potential risks and what are the benefits

There HRT increases the risk of some cancersso it is good to limit its use: one of the 12 key points contained in the European Code against Cancer, the document coordinated by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) on behalf of the World Health Organization. Our recommendations are against the use of HRT: the conclusion reached by the Preventive Services Task Forcean important group of American public health experts, in a review published in the scientific journal with the intention of updating what was established in 2017 and confirmed in this new opinion.

Because it is prescribed Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) it can be taken by mouthin tablets, but today it also exists in the form of patches, gels, creams and especially con hormones identical to those of women. If HRT is dangerous why is it prescribed? What are the potential risks and what are the benefits? Menopause occurs when the ovaries stop producing reproductive hormones (estrogens) and hormone replacement therapy a treatment based on female hormones used to relieve symptoms of menopause remember Paul Veronesi, Director of the Breast Program and Director of the Surgical Breast Division of the European Institute of Oncology in Milan.

Symptoms reduced or eliminated The intake of this therapy, which consists in the administration of estrogens, almost always associated with an adequate dose of progestins, goes to “compensate” those that are lost with the end of the menstrual cycle, in order to bring the body back to a situation of equilibrium similar to the period before menopause, reducing or eliminating any symptoms (i.e. vampate, insomnia, vaginal dryness, pain during intercourse) – continues Paolo Veronesi, who is also president of Umberto Veronesi Foundation — . There are two main points: first, the Tos must be decided on the basis of various criteria e prescribed “customized”, evaluating a set of parameters on a case-by-case basis; second, the various current treatments are better than those used in the paston which the studies that have led to the conclusions contrary to Tos are based.

Replacement therapy and ischium of breast cancer Hormone replacement therapy

increase ithe risk of breast cancer? The link between hormone replacement therapy and cancer breast one of the main fears of women since, in 2002, a large American study observed a slight increase in cases of breast cancer in women taking estrogen and progestin — he replies Alessandra Gennari, director of the Oncology structure of the Maggiore Hospital of Novara —. Since then, a climate of strong distrust has spread towards hormone replacement therapy which, however, is not justified: theincreased risk of breast cancerIndeed, very small; it also refers to estimates conducted on women who have taken drugs that are rarely used in Italy, where instead molecules closer to those naturally produced by the body are preferred, and at higher doses than those in use in our country. In the end linked to very long periods of employment (more than five years). therefore it is reasonable not to completely eliminate the possibility of resorting to hormone replacement therapy especially if the disturbances associated with menopause are very intense.

Danger of other cancers? Is there a danger of other tumors? Several studies have also indicated a slightly increased risk of endometrial tumors linked to therapies based on the administration of estrogen alone, which are no longer prescribed today – says Alessandra Gennari, full professor of oncology at the University of Eastern Piedmont -. They are also studies started many years ago that refer to "old" drugs (now considered obsolete). That is: if in the past the risk was there, even if rather low, today with theuse of modern hormonal therapies substitutes even more content. for important carry out the therapy in strictly necessary cases indicated by the doctor, at the minimum effective doses, with the latest generation products, relieving for menopausal symptoms. In support of HRT, however, it should be emphasized that all studies observed a decrease in the risk of developing colon cancer.

When not indicated and side effects Who should avoid it? The women with previous breast cancer, especially if estrogen-dependent, those who have had a heart attack, stroke, thromboembolism. And in any case, the use of HRT should always be discussed with a gynecologist, explains Veronesi. What are the side effects of Tos?Let's talk about mild effects, such as swelling or vaginal bleeding solvable by modifying the therapy or which often disappear spontaneously within a few weeks. Then there is to evaluate the thromboembolic riskwith medium-high dose oral therapies started after the age of 60 concludes Gennari.

Benefits Which women can benefit the most? Not all women have to do hormone therapy: the right candidates are those with the vasomotor symptoms, the classic flushesbecause these are directly related to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases and osteoporosis

. There may then be women for whom Anyway recommended, for example to prevent osteoporosis or to solve a genitourinary syndrome explains Alessandra Gennari. It is always necessary to evaluate the indication case by case and then, once it has been decided that TOS could be a solution, it is still necessary to consider the characteristics of the patient. a mammogram should be done because TOS can change the structure of the breast and it is good to have a clear starting point; also need a PAP testbecause at menopause there is a second peak of Papilloma virus infection (Hpv).

(Hpv).