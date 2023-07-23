The ‘Barbie’ movie continues to raise expectations and arouse the curiosity of fans who have not yet seen the live action. For this reason, those who have already been to the cinema have not missed the opportunity to publish spoilers and tape clips Greta Gerwig. Among the videos that have gone viral is the reaction of users to a supposed final scene or post-credits in which it would appear Max Steelwhom many people consider the barbie real boyfriend.

Does Max Steel appear in the movie ‘Barbie’?

The movie ‘Barbie’ was released and users have given spoilers. Photo: Warner Bros.

Don’t worry! It is not a spoiler, we just have to warn you that no, Max Steel does not appear in the ‘Barbie’ movie. Some fans wanted to prank those who have not yet been able to see the live action starring Margot Robbie, so they decided to play with the intrigue and arouse the curiosity of others by recording videos with their reactions and posting them on TikTok.

Which ‘Barbie’ video did fans share on TikTok?

They were not one or two, but several videos of different people making the same joke and using the same TikTok audio. In them they are seen in the movie theater when the movie ‘Barbie’ is supposedly ending and, suddenly, “Turbooo action!” is heard, a popular phrase by Max Steel.

However, thanks to other fans who also watched the movie, it was learned that this was not real, but a joke. Some even claimed that it was a post-credits scene when that’s not true.

