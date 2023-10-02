THE Marvel video games they were never huge successes until Insomniac Games took over the Spider-Man brand, they went on to produce 3 very successful games (one of which is about to be released).

Now that the company, despite the recent flops of titles such as Marvel’s Avengers, has seen the potential of its brands controller in hand, it seems that Marvel has decided to focus more than ever on the videogame transpositions of its franchises.

According to what WeCanGetSomeToast reported on Twitter (X), we should expect great things from the two Marvel-branded titles that were recently announced by EA, namely Iron Man and Black Panther.

EA, precisely, does not only have the most popular football game in the world in its hands, EA Sports FC 24among other things released in stores a few days ago and already at the top of the sales charts, but has also announced that it is working on two games starring some of the most popular Marvel characters.

There “great revolution” which, according to the insider, awaits the two new titles could easily mean that a substantial, if not even triple-A, budget will be used for their creation.

Expectations are higher than ever: while waiting to try Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, in short, we still have a lot to fantasize about.