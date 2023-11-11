But these are not ordinary city lights, but an almost “disco ball” of green and visible light created by atoms on Mars. It turns out that when the atmosphere of Mars enters the field of view of UVIS-NOMAD at night, the oxygen atoms decide to “dance”, recombine and give off a stunning glow in the visible spectrum.

Brighter than the North Star, this Martian nightglow, like a neon sign for scientists, reveals the secrets of the planet’s upper atmosphere and its mysterious movements.