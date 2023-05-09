Mark Vito manifested itself in the last edition of “América today”, where Fabio Agostini was also a guest. During his entrance, Edson Dávila told Janet Barboza that Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband had sent him a greeting: “Mark Vito sent a very special greeting to Mrs. Janet Barboza. He said ‘my ripe apple'”, accurate. Given this, the driver was suspicious and Fabio Agostini asked her to respond to the greeting. “How am I going to respond to a greeting if I don’t see it written?”she replied. In this regard, “Giselo” showed him her peculiar message on her cell phone.

A nervous Janet replied: “Well, a greeting is returned with another greeting. So a greeting to Mark Vito. It’s the first time I’ve been told something like that”. This response generated laughter from his setmates. Finally, Christian Domínguez pointed out: “That answer was very harsh”.

