Former reality boy Mario Hart announced his return to music in style. Years ago he broke it with tremendous hits, like 'Tal para qué' and 'Yo no fue', and now he seeks to continue growing in the urban genre. For this reason, and despite discussions with Leslie Shaw, with whom he starred in his first hit, he launched 'Such for that remix'but this time together with Handa and other artists.

Does Mario Hart already have his signature on the Walk of Fame?

A curious story of Luciana Fuster It caught the attention of the followers of the Miss Grand International winner. In the image you could see an image of the Walk of Fame with what appeared to be Mario Hart's name in one of the star features of the place, to which Fuster commented: “Good one, 'Chato'. I knew you were going to go far, but not so fast.”“. He accompanied his post with some smiling emojis.

'Mario Hart' on the Walk of Fame. Photo: Instagram/Mario Hart

The story was reposted by Korina Rivadeneira's husband, who wrote: “Ha, ha, ha, they didn't count on my cunning“It's all a joke. The name that is read on the star says 'Mario Hart', but it was modified by Luciana Fuster herself with the help of Instagram editing. Actually, the original name that appears on The well-known street in Las Vegas is 'Mary Hart'. Mario does not yet have a star.

What does Mario Hart do?

Mario Hart began to make a name for himself as a racing driver in Peru, but reached the peak of his fame by performing as a reality boy in well-known physical competition programs such as 'Combate' and 'Esto es guerra'. He later had an affair with the singer Leslie Shaw, with whom he performed a hit of the moment and established himself as a singer.

Now he debuts as a television host on the American program 'Mande qué mande', along with María Pía Copello.

