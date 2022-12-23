Mexico. The singer Manu Chao could be presented again in Mexico very soon, because Segob has withdrawn the quality of “persona non grata” and would be planning an upcoming concert in this country.

In various news portals it is shared that Manu Chao can now return to Mexico, since the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) withdrew the quality of “persona non grata” to punished foreigners.

Through a statement, the above is reported and it is highlighted that Manu Chao, a 61-year-old Franco-Spanish musician, You can now enjoy your freedoms without any restrictions in Mexico.

José Manuel Arturo Tomás Chao Ortega is the full name of Manu Chao, originally from Paris France, 61 years old, according to information in his biography, and is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist leader of the Black Hand.

Manu Chao grew up in a very rich cultural environment in his childhood and youth; he is also a writer, journalist and began his musical career in Paris, as a street musician and then he was part of groups such as Hot Pants and Los Carayos.

In 1987 he founded the band Mano Negra, achieving success in Europe and Latin America, and in 1995, after the group disintegrated, He began his career as a soloist with great success.

Why was Manu Chao given ‘persona non grata’ status?

In May 2009, Manu Chao participated in the Guadalajara Film Festival and in a press conference criticized the authorities for the acts of repression and violence that occurred during the social protest in Atenco in May 2006.

“What is happening in Atenco is state terrorism. The authorities are saying: “Look, nobody say anything when we come to dispossess the land because, be careful, what is going to happen to them is the same thing that happened to them in Atenco.”

The sayings would have violated the aforementioned article 33 of the Constitution which stipulates that no foreign person can participate in political affairs of the country.

In different media it is commented that at that time in the government no official pronouncement was made, but the musician left Mexico and since then he has not set foot in this country to work.