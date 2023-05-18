Over the last few days, Manila Nazzaro was a guest at Generation Z, the famous program conducted by Monica Setta. The former contestant of the Big Brother VIP she opened her heart to the presenter and became the protagonist of unpublished statements regarding her private and sentimental life. Let’s find out all the details together.

After a few years of love with Lorenzo Amoruso, Manila Nazzaro put a definitive end to his report. To date, the two have decided to take two different paths as the feeling had faded. On the occasion of ainterview released to the program Generation Zthe famous presenter spoke of complicated period spent together with her ex boyfriend.

In any case, over the last period, the claims have become more and more insistent rumors regarding one new liaison. Indeed, it is rumored that the woman is already in another relationship with the dancer Stefano Oradei. To satisfy the most curious, she herself took care of the program hosted by Monica Setta.

The latter could not help but ask her clarifications on his previous romantic relationship but, without mincing words, he also asked her if the rumors correspond to reality. There answer of the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP she didn’t wait. She herself has denied the whole. In fact, according to his statements, between the two there would be only friendship.

Stefano Oradei: who is the man ended up in the gossip of Manila Nazzaro

Stefano Oradei is a famous dancer and dance teacher. The man took part in the cast of Dancing with the Stars, the program hosted by Milly Carlucci. However, she is a famous face in the entertainment world for her too historic relationship. In fact he was engaged to Veera Kinnunen for over 10 years.