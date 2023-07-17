The South African population is going through very difficult times full of frustration, uncertainty and darkness, literally. All of this was caused in large part by the collapse of the once powerful and respectable national electricity system managed by the hundred-year-old state-owned company Eskom, which generates 95% of the country’s electricity. Eskom has imposed controlled cuts since 2012 and uninterrupted blackouts since 2017, even for 12 hours a day throughout the national territory.

The damage to the economy has been immense and severe. According to him South African Reserve Bank, power cuts cost the country 899 million rand a day, something like 44 million euros. This means a negative impact of at least 2.5% on national economic growth, which is estimated to only be 0.3% in 2023. Added to this is Eskom’s total accumulated public debt, estimated at 18,000 million dollars, that is, 4.2% of the Gross Domestic Product of 2022.

Very few economic sectors have been saved from the energy collapse. One of them is that of alternative renewable energies (solar and wind energy), but their impact on the national energy supply and consumption is still too small to sound trumpets.

Various reasons are put forward to justify the Eskom debacle: exponential growth in demand, forced migration of staff high management and specialized technical personnel, aging plants and equipment, precarious maintenance and low investment in new plants and networks, subsidized energy policy, deficit tariff system and huge municipal debts.

All of those reasons sound plausible. But there is a national public consensus that the roots of the energy catastrophe must be sought by digging much deeper. The task yields findings such as Eskom’s monopolistic nature and its aversion to competition from the private energy industry; the terrible governance of the business conglomerate and the poor managerial and administrative management by an excessive, ostentatious and voracious bureaucracy; the lack of capacity and technical experience of young engineers and operators; permanent theft and sabotage in plants, equipment and networks; the presence of cartels and criminal mafias of contractors and suppliers of equipment, spare parts and supplies; or the permanent interference of high political hierarchies of the majority government party and of the ministers themselves in bidding and contracting and in the general management of the company.

Corruption in Eskom had its years of splendor during the two periods of the Government of President Jacob Zuma (from 2009 to 2016), highlights the commission of Judge Raymundo Zondo in his final report, delivered in April 2022. Said commission was created by the current president, Cyril Ramaphosa, to investigate allegations of what is known in South Africa as “state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector”. In essence, the investigations revolved around the punitive relations between the Zuma government (the majority party) and the Gupta company, a family clan of Indian-South African origin that signed fraudulent contracts with the State for 5.3 billion dollars. The looting of Eskom has been about 1,400 million dollars, that is, close to a quarter of the total fraud investigated.

But the corruption plot did not end with the departure of the Guptas (today fugitives from justice and requested in extradition). According to Eskom’s latest CEO, theft from other active criminal cartels today amounts to $52 million a month.

The energy crisis is presented today as the number one issue on the national public agenda, with government actions such as the declaration of a State of National Disaster, the appointment of a Minister of Energy and the organization of a National Committee on Energy Crisis.

All this sounds very good, but little or nothing is known about the plan for the total elimination of blackouts in terms of times, phases and costs, and much less about the dismantling of criminal networks and criminal punishment for those guilty of the crisis that they still operate with impunity from inside and outside Eskom.

Eskom’s dark history in recent times – in 2001 it was recognized by the Financial Times as the best energy company in the world — is just one example of the collapse of the public sector economy in South Africa, which compromises numerous strategic public companies and state entities. According to the Zondo Report, the network of business and political corruption of the Guptas meant damage to public assets for an amount equivalent to 1.4% of GDP in 2014.

The energy crisis is the manifestation of two very serious phenomena that today affect the meritorious South African transition towards democracy: the takeover of the State by the majority government party for three decades and the takeover of state companies by some fortunate elites. politicians who have disproportionately enriched themselves on account of it. In this context, the Zondo report —beyond its specific recommendations— should be understood in two ways: as an invitation to reflect deeply on the current state of South Africa’s transition to democracy and its future; and as a necessary revision of the social contract and transition model after the apartheid. Whether Nelson Mandela’s flame remains lit or goes out permanently will depend on all of this.

Jairo Morales Nieto, PhD in Economics from the University of Münster (Germany) is a professor and author of books, essays and newspaper articles on economics and international politics. For 25 years, he was an expert and senior United Nations official in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. He advised the South African Government in the early phase of the post-apartheid transition. He currently resides in Cape Town, South Africa.

