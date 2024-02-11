Magaly Medina continues to surprise with her ability to uncover scandals in Peruvian entertainment. And the premiere of the 2024 season of 'Magaly TV, the firm' has been an overwhelming success and has managed to capture the attention of the audience thanks to the whirlwind of ampays that it has released in the last two weeks. Despite her high audience figures, this high pace of work would have exhausted the 'Urraca', who in the most recent edition of her show of shows did not hide her fatigue and hinted at the possibility of taking a rest.

What did Magaly Medina say about the possibility of taking a break from television?

The ATV show program began with an unusual tone after Magaly Medina took a moment from her show to share her feelings with the audience. The presenter opened her heart and admitted feeling physically and emotionally exhausted by the intensity of the last few weeks, marked by the revelation of the scandals involving Christian Domínguez, Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva.

“Arduous weeks. Today I really felt quite exhausted, physically and emotionally, exhausted. We need a vacation again,” pointed out the 'Magpie'.

With a smile that reflected his pride in his work, Medina admitted the need for a vacation. However, she quickly dismissed the idea when remembering the current fervor in showbiz: “No, no, well how are we going to go on vacation? The show business is on fire, we have sold, we have set fire to the prairie and we are going to leave. “We always keep our word, here we are”he stated with determination.

What was the only ampay that Magaly Medina did not take?

Magaly Medina has said in various interviews that the only revelation that she decided not to make public was an ampay from Bárbara Cayo, who had previously been caught kissing with Carlos Thorton when she was still married.

“(A) Bárbara Cayo, I had gotten several ampays from her and she had another ampay, after Thorton, of her playing with a paw. I didn't want to talk to her and in the end she talked to everyone and they convinced me to talk to her because the woman was desperate, she cried and cried; and I answered her because she is finally a woman and mother and had separated from her first husband because of the first ampay,” said the redhead in an interview for the program 'JB en ATV'.

Magaly has always said that she regrets not putting those images on television due to the attitude that the eldest Cayo took on this issue, accusing Medina of causing her such a level of stress that she ended up getting brain cancer. Even the 'Urraca' revealed that Bárbara tried to physically and verbally attack her in a restaurant, but that she decided to ignore her.

What did Magaly Medina say to Christian Domínguez?

Magaly Medina He responded with everything to Christian Domínguez. In her program, 'Magaly TV, la firma', 'Urraca' criticized Domínguez's position of victimization, arguing that as a public figure he must assume responsibility for his actions and understand that his actions have consequences.

“Cynical people can speak with total cold blood, I couldn't. This man, in his desire to continue victimizing himself, says that he is a 'product', that no one is going to forgive his mistake and that they will continue to attack him. Look, Christian Domínguez, to you and to all the liars: the one who had to think about his family is you; the one who had to think about his children was you; the one who had to think about his wife was you, not us. You promised him respect and commitment. Don't throw the ball at us about an obligation that was entirely your responsibility,” said the 'Urraca'.

