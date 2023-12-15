You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Salah, Núñez and Díaz, Liverpool players.
The Colombian National Team forward is a model at the launch of a special Liverpool shirt.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Liverpool warms up next Sunday's classic against Manchester United on matchday 17 of the Premier League, releasing a fun video with Colombian Luis Díaz as one of the protagonists.
The English team will wear a special edition shirt this Sunday at the Anfield Road stadium and decided that Luis Díaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota were in charge of presenting it.
Salah begins speaking in English and explains: “Playing against Manchester United is special,” when asked about the stellar duel of the English league.
After Jota's intervention, they decide to reveal the new jacket and 'Lucho' reacts in a funny way saying “Beautiful!” (beautiful) and blows her a kiss amidst the laughter.
But that was as far as English went to Luis Díaz, who in his second intervention spoke in Spanish and said: “To feel like I scored against United is a huge happiness”. To later pose with a painting of him dressed in grid.
The graphic piece ended with fun comments about the Egyptian's cards, the Portuguese and the Colombian reviewed their statistics against Manchester United and did not waste the opportunity to laugh at their teammates
Bid on full-sized, framed football cards featuring signed LFC match-worn shirts from our game against Manchester United and help disadvantaged young people around the world. @StanChart | #SCFutureMaking
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 15, 2023
SPORTS
