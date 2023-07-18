The goal scored by Luis Chávez in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar made us all believe that the footballer would be next on the list to try his luck in Europe. His exquisite quality, fine hitting of the ball and ‘Tuza’ school were points in favor for the player. However, to talk about Europe is to talk about the big leagues in the world of football.
It takes more than a nice goal to aspire to appear, I’m not saying in the Top teams of the old continent, when I mean in formative leagues such as the Dutch or the Portuguese. And among the things that are needed to attract the attention of these teams, is age. Factor that does not help Luis Chávez much.
It definitely is.
But from there to thinking that he has the level to achieve what only a few Mexicans have achieved: break it on the other side of the pond, there is a lot of difference.
That is why in recent weeks the name of Luis Chávez has sounded loud in the northern sultana, as a possible reinforcement for the Cerro de la Silla Gang: the Rayados from Monterrey.
Previously, those today led by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz had sought out Luis Chávez.
However, the boy’s mind was set on Europe, so he rejected Rayados’ offer regardless of the figures on the check they left him on the table.
Now, with a little more maturity and a cool head, the boy considers accepting Monterrey’s new offer, knowing that, if he is not made to go to the old continent, shining in Rayados will be a great ‘consolation’ prize.
