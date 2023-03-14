Little Caesars, the commercial chain that makes Domino’s Pizza and other greats in the industry tremble, keeps secrets that only a few know and today we tell you one that was recently revealed by one of its former employees on a famous YouTube channel

According to the former worker, Little Caesars pizzas expire after 30 minutes. after being prepared.

“I worked at Little Caesars, and each pizza has half an hour to live,” the woman said during a survey conducted by Isla Vlogs.

As if the above were not enough, he revealed more little caesars secretsas he pointed out that on the sides of the boxes there are small numbers that indicate the date and time the pizza was baked.

“If you receive a pizza that has passed its time, you can claim it. They can give you a freshly made one,” she added.

Another worker said that when he worked for the famous franchise he used to deny pepperoni pizzas, to sell them at a higher price. “To sell them more expensive, but we always have.”

Little Caesars Franchise Cost

To acquire a little caesars franchise An initial investment of 20,000 dollars is required, the equivalent of more than 380,000 Mexican pesos, and an initial fee of 15,000 dollars is paid for each branch.

Along with the investment, it is necessary to meet a series of requirements that the company sets in order to open a Little Caesars franchise.

In addition to the initial cost, franchisees must cover a royalty charge and an ongoing advertising charge, which may be a percentage of gross sales.

Franchise costs vary depending on the type of restaurant you want to put. For example, express location branches require less investment than traditional format branches.

Little Caesars History

Little Caesars was founded in 1959 by Mike Ilitch and his wife Marian Ilitch. Following Mike Ilitch’s death in 2017, the company was left to his family, with his son Christiphere serving as president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, the parent company of Little Caesars.

In 2018, Little Caesars had 499 stores and restaurants in Mexico, occupying a 14 percent market share, that is, second place in the national market.