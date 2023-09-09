The Argentine National Team began its journey in the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico with a duel against Ecuador at the Mâs Monumental stadium. The result was 1-0 in favor of the Argentine team with a great goal from a free kick by Lionel Messi after 78 minutes of action. With this result, Argentina began its path towards a new World Cup in the best way.
Now, the Argentine National Team will have to travel to Bolivia next Sunday afternoon, as the coach said before the duel against La Tri, with the aim of being able to acclimatize in the best way at the height of La Paz. The match that will be played at the Hernando Siles against the team that wears green will be played next Tuesday, September 12 at 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and will be the second match of this first double date of the South American Qualifiers.
However, beyond observing that match on the horizon, the main concern lies in the presence or not of Lionel Messi in said clash, since he withdrew two minutes before the end of the match against Ecuador.
Does Messi travel or not travel to Bolivia?
Although there is no apparent injury, there is wear due to the number of games Messi has played in the last month and a half, since his debut at Inter Miami at the end of July. The captain said, just after the match, that it will not be the last time they see him leave the field of play before the game is over. He is 36 years old and, more than anyone, he knows how to take care of his physique.
“Those who are best will play there. But it was not that today we reserved some players thinking about Bolivia. It is useless to start talking about the height. We will go with the best that is available and that’s it”Scaloni said about it.
