The Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni beat Australia 2-0 in Chinain the first game of the Asian tour carried out by the team led on the field by Lionel Messi, world champion in Qatar 2022: the “10” scored the first goal of the game after one minute, while Germán Pezzella put final figures in The complement.
Many fans are wondering yes the best player on the planetwho will play for Inter Miami in the United States starting in the second half of the year, will play the second game against Indonesia in that country, which will take place next Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Argentina, in Jakarta.
Will Leo Messi play against Indonesia?
The 35-year-old footballer will NOT be present at that clash, since he agreed with the coaching staff led by Lionel Scaloni that he will take a vacation after a very eventful season, before traveling to the United States to join his new team at Inter Miami.
Messi will first travel to Europe and then settle in the Argentine Republic with his family, to take more days off and also to be present at both farewell parties that will take place on consecutive days: the maxi rodriguez in Rosario, on June 24, and that of Juan roman riquelme in La Bombonera, on the 25th of the same month.
The man who was a member of Barcelona and PSG is already on his way to the private plane that is waiting for him to travel with Nicolás Otamendi, who is a member of Benfica, and Ángel Di María, who must choose a team after being a member of Juventus, and with his man from confidence, Pepe Costa, who follows him everywhere.
