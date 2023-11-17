Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Press Split

Lindner’s declaration of war on the Greens and the SPD is similar to the divorce paper with which Otto Graf Lambsdorff ended the coalition with the SPD in 1982, comments Georg Anastasiadis.

After Wednesday’s constitutional ruling, a second turning point has dawned for the traffic light coalition, the financial policy one. But the first victim is not the expensive green climate projects that dominate the budget (those will come later) – but the landlords. From 2024 you will have to charge your guests the full VAT rate again. One may regret that.

But one thing is clear: the state, which is missing 60 billion euros after the judicial ban on the miraculous increase in money, must, after the hopefully healing shock, begin to reflect on its really central tasks and prioritize spending.

Lindner has the chance: a return to financial rationality – or even the end of the traffic lights?

There is also an opportunity there. This applies doubly to the FDP and its Finance Minister Christian Lindner, whose task so far has primarily been to conjure up the necessary financial resources for the sometimes confusing make-a-wish of his traffic light partners, while avoiding tax increases.

What does Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) do after the Karlsruhe ruling, which was devastating for the traffic lights? A comment by Georg Anastasiadis. © Annette Riedl/dpa

Firstly, with Karlsruhe’s mandate and backing, Lindner now has the chance to enforce a return to fiscal rationality. Or, should this fail due to resistance from the Greens and the SPD, lead the Liberals out of the unpopular coalition with their heads held high and into a tax increase-no-thanks election campaign.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

Otto Graf Lambsdorff caused the coalition between the SPD and FDP to collapse

Lindner is obviously willing to do both if necessary. Right down to the choice of words, his announcement that we have now reached a “turning point” and will have to “make more effective policies with less money than in the last decade” is similar to the famous “turnaround paper” by the former FDP Economics Minister Otto Graf Lambsdorff.

On September 9, 1982, he put the gun to the chest of SPD Chancellor Helmut Schmidt and the SPD Left with a catalog of demands for economic and financial policy reforms. Nine days later, Germany’s first social-liberal coalition came to an end.

George Anastasiadis