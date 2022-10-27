Letta wants to go back to Paris, but at the “Ville Lumiere” a resigning secretary doesn’t care …

Meanwhile, let’s get rid of what is an urban legend: Enrico Letta he did not teach at the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. More than anything else it is a vulgar fake news put around by someone. To settle the matter, however, we had to search for the original CV of Read in which it is written verbatim that from September 2015 to March 2021 he played the role of Director of the Department of International Affairs, managing university curricula of the SciencesPo Paris.

And so if he ever came back he wouldn’t go back to Sorbonne but precisely at this school where he does not even teach, but simply manages CVs. This does not seem to be a particularly prestigious position, on the contrary it seems an administrative position and if you want to be a high-level secretary, but not didactic.

Read he graduated from the University of Pisa in Political Science with an international focus. If we look at the aforementioned CV then we can see that in the past Enrico Letta he has held university teaching positions, all under contract, always in the same Parisian institute. As in the past he had done at the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna in Pisa and at the Free University Carlo Cattaneo in Castellanza. So he had never had the role of a real university professor because, as is well known, the “contract professors” are accessory figures to the real teaching corpus of a university.

That said, yesterday we report a corrosive “Dagonews” reporting how Read he was thinking of returning to Paris at the same institute where he “taught” until his call to Italy as secretary of the Pd but also pointing out that “in Paris they don’t have a ring on their nose” and the top management of that institute are taking their time because rightly one thing was to take on it as a former Prime Minister when Matteo Renzi brutalized him with the now very famous “Enrico, be calm”Which has even become an international saying, translated into all the languages ​​of the globe and one thing is to take it back now from resigning secretary of the Pd.

In short, in Paris they did two maths and drew the logical conclusion that it doesn’t suit them. Either because the position has currently already been occupied perhaps by a real blonde and attractive secretary, or because there would be a decrease in the prestige of the Institute itself by taking on a sort of “institutional residue“Not expendable at all outside.

