Many of the 500 Hanoverian fans who played their team’s second division game against Karlsruher SC in the HDI arena were allowed to be present (guest fans have to stay outside for a while as is well known), should have been amazed when reading through the starting lists. There was no goal-scorer in the guests’ squad Philipp Hofmann.
According to statements by KSC sports director Oliver Kreuzer, he should have taken himself out of the game. “Hofmann informed us yesterday evening that he does not see himself able to run up today,” commented Kreuzer into the microphones of the today shortly before the start of the game Sky-Reporter (via kicker). “That’s why he’s not playing today.”
But of course it’s not that simple. It is of course an outrageous process that a player goes on strike on his own initiative. Which does not become more mysterious because it happens again and again. Health problems are ruled out as reasons for Hofmann’s absence. What Kreuzer also confirmed: “It’s unusual. I don’t think he’s physically bad either.” But maybe mentally?
Because that the Bundesliga club Union Berlin, after the departure of the Swedish striker Sebastian Andersson (to 1. FC Köln) is desperately looking for an adequate replacement. Also that there has already been an inquiry from the Iron about Hofmanns. So is this what a shoe is made of? Does Hofmann just want to “strike away”? In any case, the following words from Kreuzer suggest exactly this: “Perhaps it is a wish to force the change.” He could have omitted the “maybe” because of the obviousness of his assumption.
But the fronts between the clubs are – still – hardened. Means: the offer of the Berliners is too little for the Karlsruhe. “At the moment it only fits for Philipp and Union, but not for KSC,” confirms Kreuzer. “But it has to fit for all sides. As of today, Philipp stays here.” Allegedly the offer of the iron should amount to an amount between three and four million euros.
With his last sentence, Kreuzer finally left a door open to an agreement: “We never said that Philipp was not for sale.” Means: If Union improves its offer again, the deal could still go through the stage. And Hofmann end his “strike”.
Leave a Reply