Chapter 214 of “There is room at the bottom” brought more than one surprise. After having appeared on the birthday of ‘Charo’, Koky Reyes returned in a tense scene with Diego Montalban. In a clandestine meeting at Francesca’s, the chef tried to convince “Charo’s” ex-partner to go in search of Claudia Plains for $1,000.

After seeing the photo and reading the information about the woman, Koky rejected the offer and said that she prefers to stay away from everything bad. However, in a scene in the park, she recalled a call she had some time ago. While he was playing cards with his friends in a bar, he answered his cell phone and was surprised by an offer they made him.

For Alessia and Cristóbal’s father, the fact that he refused the money is suspicious. Now, the mysterious scene of the América TV series of the telephone conversation was also surprising, since it could give indications of a dangerous alliance between the two. It only remains to wait for the next episodes of the production to find out what is behind Koky’s refusal.

Who is Claudia Llanos?

Claudia Llanos is the main villain of “At the bottom there is room”, who tries to make life miserable for Francesca Maldini. Throughout the series, she takes on various identities. In seasons 9 and 10, we know her as Victoria Raffo, Beatriz and ‘The Woman in Black’.

In “AFHS 2023”, Llanos begins a clandestine relationship with Diego Montalbán and makes him believe that she needs a million dollars to be operated on. However, she runs away and it is later discovered that it was all a lie.

Why did Koky disappear from “AFHS”?

Koky Reyes was present in the last seasons of “Al fondo hay sitio”. However, when ‘Charo’ discovered all her lies and that she continued in shady business, she decided to divorce him. For this reason, the character temporarily disappeared from the series until on “Charito’s” birthday he surprised everyone by reappearing with a cake to try to win back his beloved. Unfortunately for him, Jimmy’s mother was adamant and turned her back on him, making it clear that she will not give him another chance.

