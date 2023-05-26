Everything points to that Victor Manuel Vucetich will not continue as technical director of Monterey for the tournament Opening 2023 of the MX League. Although Rayados had a great regular season, achieving super leadership and breaking several records, the team fell short in the league and was eliminated by Tigres in the semifinals.
The way the team lost the Classic Regal It generated a lot of discomfort among the fans and also within the institution. For this reason, the board would have made the decision to no longer have the services of the experienced and winning Mexican strategist for the following semester.
However, The high salary that Vucetich receives would be an obstacle for his departure to materialize this summer. According to the most recent reports, the still Rayados strategist has six months left on his contract.
If Monterrey wants to end its relationship with Vucetich to bring in a new coach, it will have to compensate the coach.
The albiazules would not be willing to terminate the contract of ‘King Midas’ at this time because it would be very expensive. Some reports indicate that Rayados would have to pay close to a million dollars to end the relationship between them.
In recent days, the supposed interest of the Monterrey board of directors in Fernando Ortiz has been loud. The former coach of America would be the favorite option to replace ‘Vuce’, although the board will have to resolve the contractual situation with the Mexican strategist before sending an offer to ‘Tano’.
