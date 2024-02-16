Kimberly the most beautiful has made it clear that Wendy Guevara is no longer her friend, because as some already know, the winner of The House of Famous Mexico She has been exposing some personal details about her friend and colleague, so in a live broadcast the first confessed that friends do not make those types of comments, which has generated total controversy for many.

And it all started when Wendy Guevara defended her friend Trixy star from some comments she made Kimberly the most beautifulbecause she did not at all like that on one occasion she talked about her wedding among other things, for which the influencer attacked her, which caused the displeasure of the member of The losses who also confessed that no one hires her now ex-friend anymore, which caused comments of all kinds, mainly on TikTok.

In the video of Kimberly the most beautiful It can be seen that he no longer considers Wendy Guevara a true friend since she highlighted that people who love or care for each other do not beat around the bush attacking each other, she also highlighted that she does have a job even though in a podcast the blonde said that her partner no longer has a job as before, since many have called the influencer a diva, because they believe that her fame has increased.

For those who don't know, this is not the first time that the two influencers who have worked together on several tours fight, because in the past they have already had quarrels, which they immediately settle, but on this occasion things would have changed for both of them. women who have been very popular in the world of social networks for a few years.

“Wendy is attacked because she spoke very badly about Joel the manager and Randall about Trixi”, “Wendy doesn't like entanglements and Kim made an entanglement by saying about Trixi and by the complaints of the friends that she says are not, I mean Wendy doesn't like that”, “I mean, Kim can speak badly about everyone, but no one can tell her their truths”, “You should be grateful because I supported you with your wedding”, the networks write.

Controversial marriage

For those who don't know, Kimberly, the most beautiful, has been in controversy with her fans for a powerful reason and that is that on several occasions she has fought with her husband Óscar Barajas, which has generated total controversy, because they believe that they should end on a good note. , because so much litigation is not good for them.

