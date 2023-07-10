a question :

An inquiry was received from a reader who says:

There was a dispute between me and my wife, and she insisted on a divorce, and I obtained it through khula’.. Is she entitled to obtain the marital expenses, children, schools, etc… And can custody of the children, when they are young, be joined to the father in this case?

the answer :

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif replies by saying:

The issue of dropping custody from the mother is subject to the discretion of the court, and many things are taken into account such as age and the extent of the children’s need for the mother, and at the same time the availability of conditions on the part of the father wishing to take custody of them, including that he has women who are suitable to take care of the children, and the issue of the danger of the brother to His brothers and the mother hitting them are in the interest of the questioner if he can prove that, but as I mentioned, all matters of custody are at the discretion of the court and the interest of the child in custody.

There are provisions that apply to the divorced woman, like the divorced woman, so her maintenance ends with divorce, but custody of the children, their maintenance, and their schools have nothing to do with divorce in itself. Whether their custody is with the mother, with him, or with others

