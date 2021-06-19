Officials said, according to the American newspaper, that KBar aides to President Joe Biden believe that “the six weeks before the inauguration of Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi is important to the future of the Iran nuclear deal.”

They added:The next six weeks before Raisi’s inauguration provides a window to reach a final agreement with the current Iranian leadership on the nuclear agreement resolution that has been detailed.”

The “Newpork Times” hinted at the difficulty of predicting the fate of diplomatic opportunities in returning to the nuclear agreement after a major handover of power in Tehran.

On Friday, a US official told the American newspaper, “Axios,” that it would be “worrying to continue talks until early August, when the transition process is scheduled to take place in Iran.”

The source pointed out that “in the event that no agreement is reached, this will raise serious questions about the extent to which it can be achieved.”

On Saturday, Iranian television announced the election of Raisi as the country’s new president, after he won 17.8 million votes with 62 percent of the vote.

Negotiations in Vienna are aimed at trying to salvage the faltering agreement, which aims to curb Iran’s nuclear program, while Tehran is enriching uranium to an all-time high, although it has not yet reached weapons-grade levels.

The Biden administration has stated more than one occasion that it is seeking to restore the agreement concluded in 2015 between Tehran and the 5+1 group, from which the United States withdrew in 2018 by a decision of former President Donald Trump.